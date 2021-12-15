Oxford, MS Nancy Lavinia Warren Parkinson
May 27, 1939 to November 24, 2021
Nancy passed away on November 24, 2021 at The Magnolias in Oxford, Mississippi.
Nancy Parkinson was the eldest child of Charles Bruce Warren, Sr. and Violet Manknell Warren of Jacksonville, Florida.
She attended LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia and received her associates degree.
She married Richard Linn Parkinson in 1965 and they were married for 50 years. Together, they raised their two children, Ken Parkinson (Oxford, MS) and Faith Taylor (Birmingham, AL) in Conyers, Georgia in a home filled with love, service to others, industry, and humor. Nancy was a devoted mother, friend, teacher, gardener artist and leader. She sought to share God's light to all those in which she came in contact. Nancy was passionate about the example of Christ, and living a life of service to others. She was an investor in others, and gladly gave of her time and gifts to children, and adults seeking to improve their circumstances. Her storehouses in Heaven are amazing. Her legacy on earth continues through those whom she helped nurture.
Nancy provided enduring care for her mother-in law, parents and husband before their deaths. Even in her final years she was an encourager to her care givers. She was supported and sustained by her church family, neighborhood family, mission community. They are an amazing group of people.
She was an active member of Conyers First United Methodist Church, Salem Campground, Emmaus, Bible Study Fellowship, Honduras Outreach International and The Wine Tasters Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Bruce and Violet) and husband (Linn).
She is survived by her:
Children: Faith Taylor (Chris) of Birmingham, Alabama; Ken Parkinson (Laura) of Oxford, Mississippi.
Grandchildren: Will Taylor of Birmingham, Grace Taylor of Auburn, Alabama, Virginia Parkinson of Atlanta, Georgia, Reed Parkinson of Oxford, Mississippi, and Zachary Taylor of Auburn, Alabama.(Nancy was so proud of her grandchildren, and she loved seeing them grow and mature into fine young adults who have a heart for others.)
Brothers: Charles Warren (Bernie) of Bartow, Florida, Donald Warren (Freida) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Wyatt Warren of St. Petersburg, Florida.
We will celebrate the life and example of Nancy Parkinson by sharing Christ's love for others in all we do. A memorial service will be arranged for January 2022 at Conyers First United Methodist Church.
Memorials in Nancy's memory are encouraged to be made to Honduras Outreach International or Salem Camp Ground.
