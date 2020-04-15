Nancy Shipp

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Latest News
- The US has the highest maternal death rate of any developed nation. California is trying to do something about that
- Nnevvy: Chinese troll campaign on Twitter exposes a potentially dangerous disconnect with the wider world
- China's wet markets are not what some people think they are
- Trump's name will be added to stimulus checks
- The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard parent company lays off more than 100 people
Most Popular
Articles
- Conyers Police looking for suspect who shot out door to gain entry to Mountain Motorsports on Iris Drive
- Municipalities mixed in decision of whether or not to empower police to enforce state shelter in place ordinance
- Newton County, Piedmont Newton EMS working to resolve differences over COVID_19 protocols
- Large scale COVID-19 testing station to be set up at Georgia International Horse Park
- Georgia State Labor Department updates system to distribute federal unemployment funds
- Georgia Army National Guard sanitizes Rockdale County Sheriff's Office
- Covington raising electric rates each year for the next eight years to help pay for Plant Vogtle power
- Newton County Sheriff's Office, judges reducing jail population amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Covington City Council holding called meeting April 13 at 2 p.m.
- Covington City Council calls emergency meeting for 2 p.m. Friday
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
