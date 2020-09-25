Conyers, GA Nell Evelyn Landress, age 98 of Conyers, died Friday, September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nettie Duke; husband, Paul J. Landress; infant daughter, Edna Elizabeth Landress; sons, Jack Landress, Johnny Landress, David Landress, Jerry Landress. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Foster; son, Tim Landress; daughter-in-law, Judy Landress; grandchildren, Pam (Tommy) Cason, Terri (Keith) Campbell, Ronald (Tricia) Foster, Matt (Wendy) Landress, TJ (Kristen) Landress, Dwain (Sandra) Landress, Stephanie Pittman, Tina Davis, Jericho (Angie) Landress, Jane Landress Mitchell, June (Mike) Knapp; many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; brother, Lamar (Belinda) Duke; sister, Laverne Funderburke. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
1:00PM-2:30PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
2:30PM
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
