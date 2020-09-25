Nell Evelyn Landress

Conyers, GA Nell Evelyn Landress, age 98 of Conyers, died Friday, September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nettie Duke; husband, Paul J. Landress; infant daughter, Edna Elizabeth Landress; sons, Jack Landress, Johnny Landress, David Landress, Jerry Landress. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Foster; son, Tim Landress; daughter-in-law, Judy Landress; grandchildren, Pam (Tommy) Cason, Terri (Keith) Campbell, Ronald (Tricia) Foster, Matt (Wendy) Landress, TJ (Kristen) Landress, Dwain (Sandra) Landress, Stephanie Pittman, Tina Davis, Jericho (Angie) Landress, Jane Landress Mitchell, June (Mike) Knapp; many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; brother, Lamar (Belinda) Duke; sister, Laverne Funderburke. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To send flowers to the family of Nell Landress, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

Sep 27
Visitation
Sunday, September 27, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 27
Service
Sunday, September 27, 2020
2:30PM
Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.