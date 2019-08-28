Conyers
Nettie Yarber
Nettie Marice Yarber, age 78 of Conyers, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alford Yarber; parents, Fred and Dewey Peel; daughter, Rhonda Yarber Sanders; sons, Dennis Yarber, Randall Yarber, Michael Yarber, and son-in-law, Mike Sanders. She is survived by her grandchildren Rayanna and Mitchell Brown, Brittany Yarber, Hannah Yarber; great-grandchildren, James Landers, Jr., Hayden Landers, Clark Brown, Piper Brown; daughter-in-law, Keri Yarber, a host of close family and friends that are too numerous to list here. Mrs. Yarber was a devoted member of 57 years to Community Worship International. Nettie spent many years as a representative for Home Interiors, specializing in home decor. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Community Worship International, 1695 Hill Street NE, Conyers, GA 30012 with Dr. Anthony Baldwin officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. with Dr. Anthony Baldwin officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Nettie Marice Yarber, age 78 of Conyers, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alford Yarber; parents, Fred and Dewey Peel; daughter, Rhonda Yarber Sanders; sons, Dennis Yarber, Randall Yarber, Michael Yarber, and son-in-law, Mike Sanders. She is survived by her grandchildren Rayanna and Mitchell Brown, Brittany Yarber, Hannah Yarber; great-grandchildren, James Landers, Jr., Hayden Landers, Clark Brown, Piper Brown; daughter-in-law, Keri Yarber, a host of close family and friends that are too numerous to list here. Mrs. Yarber was a devoted member of 57 years to Community Worship International. Nettie spent many years as a representative for Home Interiors, specializing in home decor. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Community Worship International, 1695 Hill Street NE, Conyers, GA 30012 with Dr. Anthony Baldwin officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. with Dr. Anthony Baldwin officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.