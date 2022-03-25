Oxford, GA Norma Jean Hambrick, age 84 of Conyers, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born October 12, 1937 to the late Virgil and Mary Fitch. Jean married Ray Hambrick in 1957 and had 2 children, Chuck and Christi. Jean loved music, reading, gardening, and spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from the Rockdale County Commissioners Office and was a member of the Historical Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mary Fitch; and daughter Christi Lea Hollingsworth. She is survived by her husband, Ray Hambrick; son, Chuck Hambrick; sisters, Barbara Mitchell, Mary Francis Moses; grandchildren, Melissa and Matthew Cook, Travis and Brandi Hambrick, Cara and Jayson Young, Anna Hollingsworth; seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Crossroads United Methodist Church with Rev. Julie Schendel officiating. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

