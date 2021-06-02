Norma Molina McCollum

Conyers, GA Norma Molina McCollum, age 66, passed on Monday, May 31, 2021. Norma was born and raised in Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Glenn A. McCollum; parents, Gildardo and Lila Molina. She is survived by her brother, Rodney R. Molina of New Kent, VA; sisters, Charlotte M. Millican, Carmen T. Molina of Henrico, VA. We would like to extend our deepest thanks to all of those in Norma's community who looked out for her well-being and who went the extra mile to make sure that Norma was safe and cared for. A celebration of life and Graveside service will be held in Richmond, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Mrs. Norma. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.