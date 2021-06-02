Conyers, GA Norma Molina McCollum, age 66, passed on Monday, May 31, 2021. Norma was born and raised in Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Glenn A. McCollum; parents, Gildardo and Lila Molina. She is survived by her brother, Rodney R. Molina of New Kent, VA; sisters, Charlotte M. Millican, Carmen T. Molina of Henrico, VA. We would like to extend our deepest thanks to all of those in Norma's community who looked out for her well-being and who went the extra mile to make sure that Norma was safe and cared for. A celebration of life and Graveside service will be held in Richmond, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Mrs. Norma. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
