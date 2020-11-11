Cumming, GA Norma Letelle Wigley, age 87 of Cumming, died Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lew Allen Wigley, Sr.; parents, Bessie and Wilmer Nelson; son, Lew Allen Wigley, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine King; son, Tim Wigley; daughter in-law, Tammy Wigley; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Norma loved sewing and spending time with her dogs. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM at East View Cemetery with Gene Hall officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
Nov 13
Visitation
Friday, November 13, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Nov 13
Service
Friday, November 13, 2020
3:30PM
3:30PM
East View Cemetery
East View Road
Conyers, GA 30012
East View Road
Conyers, GA 30012
