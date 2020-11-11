Cumming, GA Norma Letelle Wigley, age 87 of Cumming, died Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lew Allen Wigley, Sr.; parents, Bessie and Wilmer Nelson; son, Lew Allen Wigley, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine King; son, Tim Wigley; daughter in-law, Tammy Wigley; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Norma loved sewing and spending time with her dogs. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM at East View Cemetery with Gene Hall officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

