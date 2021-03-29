Covington, GA Ollie Jeanette Duke, of Covington, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the age of 85. Mrs. Duke was a faithful member of Voice of Pentecost where she was incredibly involved and participated in the Ladies Auxiliary when she was able. She enjoyed traveling with the ladies' group from church and with her family and doing craftwork around the house. Mrs. Duke shared a special bond with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them dearly. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel Franklin Duke; parents, Reggie and Nellie Grace (Smith) Rosser; son, Donald Keith Johnson; two sisters; and nine brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darlene Duke; sons, William Henry, Jr., and Anne Johnson, Ronald Kenneth Johnson, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Karen Parham; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Duke was held Friday, April 2, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at Voice of Pentecost, 4648 Salem Road, in Covington, with Rev. Gavin Moon, Bro. John King, and Bro. Todd Bowen officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park.
