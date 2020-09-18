Conyers, GA Oral Thomas 'Tommy' Johnson, age 64 of Conyers, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Farris Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Tami Johnson; mother, Willa Johnson; children and spouse, Thomas and Hayley Johnson, Kaila Burnett-Williams, Dustin Barrett, Lee Simmons, Cindy Simmons; sister, Rowena Hensley; grandchildren, Rayley, Letty, Stacey, Sophia, Allison, Brenda, Luke, Jesse, Jeremy, Keith, Luke, Logan, Ayesha, Ethan; and great-grandchildren, Thomas, Noelle, Adrian, Logan. Mr. Johnson was employed with Lonza Corporation as a truck driver. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Churchyard with Rev. Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

