Conyers, GA Oral Thomas 'Tommy' Johnson, age 64 of Conyers, died Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Farris Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Tami Johnson; mother, Willa Johnson; children and spouse, Thomas and Hayley Johnson, Kaila Burnett-Williams, Dustin Barrett, Lee Simmons, Cindy Simmons; sister, Rowena Hensley; grandchildren, Rayley, Letty, Stacey, Sophia, Allison, Brenda, Luke, Jesse, Jeremy, Keith, Luke, Logan, Ayesha, Ethan; and great-grandchildren, Thomas, Noelle, Adrian, Logan. Mr. Johnson was employed with Lonza Corporation as a truck driver. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Churchyard with Rev. Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
10:30AM-1:30PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
2:30PM
2299 Rosebud Road SW
Grayson, GA 30017
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
ConcernedResident said:We definitely don't need another liquor store. We don't need any more mattress stores, car tire/oil change stores, or liquor stores. Can we no…
-
LongtimeRez said:Hopefully the position once again require a four-year degree and more than 5 years work experience this time. And -- this many departures? Wai…
-
LongtimeRez said:We can't get a Trader Joes or Whole Foods, and the kids in school all need free meals and free school supplies, but we have the $$$$ per capit…
Latest News
- Salvation Army starts holiday fundraising early to 'Rescue Christmas'
- Lee Kerslake, drummer for Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep, has died
- Thinking about popping the question? Let the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile help you out
- Twins rout Cubs to clinch playoff berth
- Cavallini’s winner lifts Whitecaps over RSL
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale firefighters working to wrap up BioLab cleanup
- Remains identified as elderly Covington man; daughter charged with concealing his death
- Some students return to the classroom in Newton on Monday
- Judge John Ott dismisses petitions seeking to prevent removal of Confederate statue in Covington
- Conyers approves conditional use permit for liquor store
- Rockdale Chief Judge David Irwin announces his retirement
- Newton resident Tim Fleming leaving Gov. Kemp's administration
- Rockdale County searching for new finance director; commissioners call for audit
- Efforts to protect Confederate monuments underway in Newton, Henry
- Covington man faces entering auto, prowling charges
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.