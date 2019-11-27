Conyers
Otis Hart Johnson
Otis Hart Johnson, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was 85 years of age. Otis was born in Milledgeville, GA to the late Casper Eakes and Omie Hart Johnson. He loved to farm and was a member of the Mason's Lodge in Conyers. His hobbies included eating and travelling on road trips, where he visited almost every state capital. Married for 60 years, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Otis was preceded in death by his parents, and he is survived by his loving wife, Jewell Ivey Johnson, of Conyers, GA, daughter, Clair Jones of Covington, GA, son Randy Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA, grandsons Brian C. Jones (Jill Walthall) of Atlanta, GA, Matthews David (Erika) Jones of Ft. Hood, TX, great grandchildren Jasper Otis Jones of Ft. Hood, TX and Mattie Louise Jones, of Ft. Hood. TX. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Gene Miner officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Johnson United Methodist Church Cemetery in Warrenton, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA 30016 (770) 786-7111
