Conyers, GA Ovelle Taylor Harper passed away at her home of natural causes on January 24, 2021 at the age of 99 years, 1 month and 3 weeks.
She was born in Clarkesville, Georgia. Her parents were Charles Martin Taylor and Oma Dora Barron. Ovelle was employed for 45 years by the Southern Bell Telephone Company (now AT&T) from May 1941 until February 1987. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America and the Decatur Lioness Club. She was a member of Conyers Presbyterian Church.
She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Felton D. Harper, her sisters Merle Fenter, Lois Starr and Imogen Taylor, her brothers Arden Taylor, Lloyd Taylor, and Hugh Taylor, and her nephew John Taylor. She had no children herself, but was the loving and devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews and their children who survive her.
Her funeral service was a private family graveside service due to COVID-19.
In memory of Ovelle, if desired, please make memorial donations to Conyers Presbyterian Church at their website or by mail at 911 North Main Street, Conyers, GA 30012-0039.
