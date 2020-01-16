CONYERS
Pamela Kealy
Ms. Pamela J. Kealy, 58, entered into rest January 14, 2020 at Emory-St. Joseph's Hospital, Atlanta, GA.
Ms. Kealy was a lifelong resident of Conyers, GA. She graduated from Heritage High School in Conyers, GA and then attended DeVry Institute of Technology. Ms. Kealy worked for 10 years with the Department of the Interior, National Park Service before retiring due to illness. She remained active with the Sharon Raytown Garden Club, the Taliaferro County Historical Society and the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Crawfordville, GA. Ms. Kealy was a member of Jennings Baptist Church and enjoyed sports and traveling. She was predeceased by her father, Robert Donald Kealy.
Survivors include her mother, Katherine Stewart Allen (John); stepbrother, Dennis Allen (Dianne) of Snellville, GA; uncle, Randy Stewart (Jan); aunts, Janice Lucy (Richard) of St. Mary's, GA, Susan Stowe (Dwain) of Warrenton, GA, and Sandra Dawson (Pete) of Gibson, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews; and her companion, Nancy Knowles of Conyers, GA.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Jennings Baptist Church with Rev. John Autry officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 3 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Charles Atchison-Treasurer, 1474 Sharon Rd. NE, Crawfordville, GA 30631.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Ms. Pamela J. Kealy.
Ms. Pamela J. Kealy, 58, entered into rest January 14, 2020 at Emory-St. Joseph's Hospital, Atlanta, GA.
Ms. Kealy was a lifelong resident of Conyers, GA. She graduated from Heritage High School in Conyers, GA and then attended DeVry Institute of Technology. Ms. Kealy worked for 10 years with the Department of the Interior, National Park Service before retiring due to illness. She remained active with the Sharon Raytown Garden Club, the Taliaferro County Historical Society and the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Crawfordville, GA. Ms. Kealy was a member of Jennings Baptist Church and enjoyed sports and traveling. She was predeceased by her father, Robert Donald Kealy.
Survivors include her mother, Katherine Stewart Allen (John); stepbrother, Dennis Allen (Dianne) of Snellville, GA; uncle, Randy Stewart (Jan); aunts, Janice Lucy (Richard) of St. Mary's, GA, Susan Stowe (Dwain) of Warrenton, GA, and Sandra Dawson (Pete) of Gibson, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews; and her companion, Nancy Knowles of Conyers, GA.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Jennings Baptist Church with Rev. John Autry officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 3 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jennings Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Charles Atchison-Treasurer, 1474 Sharon Rd. NE, Crawfordville, GA 30631.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Ms. Pamela J. Kealy.
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Kealy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.