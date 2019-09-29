Conyers, GA
Pamela Lord
Pamela Mays Lord, age 72, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Carolyn Mays; brother, Richard Mays; sister, Janice Byers; and her husband of 50 years, Paul Douglas Lord. She was a long-time resident of Conyers where she married her high school sweetheart and raised her family. Pam was known for her great sense of humor and fun loving nature. She enjoyed making a beautiful home, shopping, and gardening with a yard full of tulips, gladiolus, and roses. Pam suffered a massive stroke at the age of 56 and endured 16 years of paralysis and emotional discord. Her husband dedicated his remaining years to her care with the help of their children. She is survived by her children, Gina Rutledge, Jill Robison, Krista Aliffi (Chris), Brian Lord (Kindle), 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. We are grateful for all those who cared for her and for the love and friendship of the Girls of 64' from Rockdale County High School. Private services were held. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 770-483-7216.
