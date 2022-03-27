Conyers, GA Patricia Ann Anderson, of Conyers, GA was called home Friday March 25, 2022 at age 81. Patricia Ann Anderson was born on March 31, 1940 to James Walter and Frances Elizabeth Hendrix of Augusta, GA. The daughter of an automotive mechanic and a department store manager for retail sales, Pat spent her childhood playing with paper dolls, hosting tea parties, and playing outside. Pat, from a young age, was independent and headstrong. She decided that she wanted to live with her grandparents, Thomas Walter and Ada Cornelia Hendrix, therefore the family would just have to adjust. She was a member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church for many years and a graduate of Richmond Academy in Augusta, GA. Pat met her future husband and love of her life William E. Anderson Jr. while attending Tubman Middle School in Augusta, GA. Pat and Ed were married January 6, 1957 and a year after her high school graduation Pat began her career in the banking business with C&S Bank in Savannah, GA as a teller. During her 43-year career in banking, Pat was a Customer Service Manager, Branch Manager, District Manager, and State Government Banking Manager. She concluded the last 8 years of her career as a Senior Vice President developing a methodology to bank Federal Bankruptcy Judges in a newly created line of business that exceeded over a Billion dollars of revenue for Bank of America. Pat was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church in Conyers, GA. Pat loved the beach and family. She was passionate about reading, cross-stitching, sewing, traveling, and was an avid Bulldog and Braves fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mentor to many friends and business associates. Pat cherished her husband and family and was a life-long student in the word of our Lord. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, William E. Anderson Jr.; and her grandchild, Micheal Brandon Pannell. She is survived by her only child, William E. Anderson III (Bill); daughter in-law, Cynthia S. Anderson (Sindy); grandchildren, Angela H. Stacks, William E. (Andy) Anderson IV (Cecelia), Dustin T. Anderson (Mandy), Katherine M. Anderson, Tiffany H. Stacks; sister, Sandra H. Attaway; brother-in-law, Joe H. Attaway; brother, Donald L. Hendrix; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Joe Hughes and Dr. Leland Collier officiating; interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
