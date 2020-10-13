Rutledge, GA Patricia Ann Bone Butterworth passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on October 13, 2020. She was preceded by her husband, James Marion Butterworth, by 9 years.

Usually the survivors are listed next, but this was a woman who would rather tell what she survived, as an uplifting fact of her times. She was born April 24, 1934, at the edge of the Great Depression. She grew up in what would be called poverty today. But she never faltered in her sense of purpose to protect family, no matter what the cost. She was born with strength, and through her faith in God and family, that strength only grew.

She met her husband, James Marion, at Edgewood Curb Market, and they were married for 59 years. She was a career woman from the start. She became one of the first female managers at Retail Credit Company, now Equifax. For over 40 years, she led in management when women were not given credit for leadership. And yet, she excelled. She loved her work. She loved bringing along other capable, strong women, and she stayed in touch with those women for over 60 years.

A neighbor took her to church, where she grew to love Jesus and developed into a leader- first at Kirkwood Baptist, then Rainbow Park Baptist, Eastwood Baptist, and eventually Heritage Hills Baptist. She was tireless. She blessed the lives of a myriad of preschoolers in the nursery over the course of 20 years. Children were her greatest passion at church. She also "took control" of the church library at Heritage Hills.

But her strongest accomplishment was her family. She loved family and hosted several family reunions. She has three children, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. But she didn't stop there. She loved her brothers and sisters; she loved her husband's brothers and sisters, and you couldn't talk to her without her mentioning the numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, especially new births.

Patricia Ann Bone Butterworth, widow of James Marion Butterworth, is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and Jimmy Bryant; son, James Marion Butterworth, Jr.; son and son-in-law, Jeffrey Paul Butterworth and Mark Reasons; grandchildren, David (Carrie), Kelly (Chris), Jeff (Amanda) and great-grandchildren, Jessica, Mitchell, Caleb, Ellie, Nathan, and Everett; sister, Judy Merritt; brother, David Bone (Jeanie); sisters-in-law, Helen Butterworth, Shirley Butterworth; brother-in-law, Paul Butterworth (Joyce).

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Green Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Butterworth , please visit Tribute Store.