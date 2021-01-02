Conyers, GA Patricia Dimmock Baker, born August 16, 1951, passed from this life January 1, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, R. Gerald Baker, her son Kenneth Brian (Peggy) Burgess, granddaughter Zoe, daughter Brandy Baker (Rob) Aycock, granddaughters Addie and McCall, son Chet (Mandy) Baker, granddaughter Amelia and grandson Riley.
Patricia, or Tricia to friends and loved ones, was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Stacy Clifton Dimmock and Louise Helton Dimmock. She was a 1969 graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School. During her final working years, Tricia spent 30 years with Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation and retired in 2006. As a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church, she especially enjoyed her Sunday School class there. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority where she made deep and abiding friendships. After her first bout with cancer, she became a volunteer at Newton Medical Center supporting and encouraging other women undergoing cancer treatments making many close friendships there.
Tricia loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren! She enjoyed creating and retirement gave her the space for those endeavors. Oil painting became a love as well as stained glass art. Through the years each Christmas she would create a new stained-glass ornament for the children and grandchildren to grace their trees. They all have their own cherished collections created by Nana with Granddaddy (Gerald) as her assistant.
Tricia will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but she is peacefully, joyfully with her Lord in heaven.
Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Hwy 212, Covington, Georgia or Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation, 5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Ste 1100, Atlanta, Georgia.
