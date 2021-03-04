Patricia Bullington

Naples, FL Patricia Jean Poole Cleek Dorsett Bullington, better known as Patsy, passed on into Jesus's arms on March 1, 2021, in Naples, Florida. She was 85. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Bullington, her sister, Margaret E Walls, her four children: Cindy Troxell, Jill Martin, Debby Ferrell, David Cleek, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A private memorial service to celebrate Patsy's life will be planned for some time in the future in Indiana.
Patsy was a survivor of polio which she contracted at the age of 15. Contracting this disease at such a young age shaped Patsy's determination to enjoy life to the fullest. Patsy studied at Georgia State University and was an inspiring English teacher for 10 years at Cousins Middle School. She was a long-time resident of Conyers before relocating to Naples, Florida.
Despite her disability, Patsy was blessed to travel the world with her husband, Ralph Bullington. While at home, she enjoyed the beach and relaxing on her lanai. She appreciated everything life had to offer, from the arts, theatre, history, books, trivia, swimming, and watching sunsets. She loved to socialize, go shopping, eat out, and spend time with her family. She had a fighting spirit and was full of poise and grace. Patsy will be greatly missed, but she will remain in our hearts forever.
