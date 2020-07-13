Conyers Patricia Combs Patricia Combs, age 85 of Conyers, died Monday, July 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mae Walker; brothers; John Walker, Tom Walker; son, Steven Combs; former husband, Dick O. Combs. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathi and Allan Repetto; brother, James Walker (Deloris Spicer); grandchildren, Dylan Repetto, John Michael Combs, Parker Combs; daughter of her heart, Autumn Brown; several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. , GA

