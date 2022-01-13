Covington, GA Patricia Garst, of Covington, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the age of 59.
Patty graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with a Veterinary Assistant degree. She performed her externship at her grandmother's farm, Lena Turner, in Bruce, Mississippi. Patty assisted with the births of many calves. She later would earn her Bachelors Degree in the Arts from Ashford University. Her Grandma and mother taught her to be an exceptional cook throughout her life.
Patty had endearing memories of her childhood, particularly of attending Vacation Bible School in all of the locations she lived. She commented often of memories relating to her Grandmother Bradford and her Great Aunts. On many occasions, Patty and her two sisters would dress up in old 1920's and 1930's outfits. They would perform for all the family while everyone sat in rockers and swings on the porch. All the while fireflies beamed all around them and the owls hooted from somewhere on the edge of the woods. This being one of Patty's cherished childhood memories.
Mrs. Garst was a warm soul and made everywhere home. She had the biggest most wonderful laugh, and her kind smile and exuberance would light up any room. She loved to cook and entertain family. Feeding the geese and having lunch at the monastery was one of her favorite things to do. Mrs. Garst loved fishing and traveling to the mountains. Above all of these things, the most important part of her whole life was loving her grandchildren and being an integral part of each of their lives. She was preceded in death by her father, James Garrett Bradford.
Although Patty has passed all too soon, she had a wonderful life. She touched more people than she probably ever would know. She taught kindness and compassion by example and left a mark on this world that will not be soon forgotten.
Survivors include her loving husband, John Garst; daughters, Sarah Holland (Chet), Laura Brandon (Cullen Moss) Cathleen Clines (Cameron), Cheryl L. Garst; sons, James H. Brandon III (Emily), John G. Garst (Cynthia), Michael W. Garst (Daniel Ballon); grandchildren, Ava Kay Holland, Margot Jean Holland, Caiden Xander Moss, Walker Thomas Brandon, James H. Brandon, IV, Christina Clines, Caitlyn Clines, J. Alexander Garst; mother, Faye Welsh; sisters, Dr. Cheryl Billingsley (John), Sandy Hammac; brother, Commander James Bradford (Adele); as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Garst will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor David Armstrong-Reiner officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home two hours prior to her service, from 12 Noon - 2:00 P.M.
It was Patty's wishes that in-lieu of donating flowers, individuals who are able, please go donate blood. During her treatment for Diffuse B Cell lymphoma, there were many times she had to wait on blood due to shortage in emergent times. Every time she received blood, she always expressed her gratitude for the people who selflessly donate. Please visit The American Red Cross for blood donation locations and information. https://www.redcross.org/
Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.