Conyers, GA Patricia Housworth Carter of Conyers, passed away June 26, 2021 at the age of 79. She enjoyed shopping, reading, and word puzzles. Mrs. Carter was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was born in Lithonia, GA and was a graduate of Georgia State University and retired as a business education teacher at Rockdale County High School. She was a member of Rockdale Retired Educators Association. Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents, James Morris and Ossie Goddard Housworth; her siblings, Lonnie Housworth, Betty Jean White and Thomas Housworth. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert V. Carter of Conyers; son and daughter-in-law, David and Lesley Carter; grandsons, Matthew Carter, Christian Sewell, of McDonough, GA; brother, Richard Housworth, Conyers; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Carter was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of Presbyterian Women. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Smyrna Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dave Pearce officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Smyrna Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Conyers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 2920 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
$650
COVINGTON, 30014 APARTMENT FOR RENT (Singles Only) Alcovy…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of teen who drowned in Yellow River in Conyers recovered
- UPDATE: GBI investigating officer involved shooting that left suspect dead
- Job fair seeks to fill 200 positions
- COMMENTARY: An afternoon walk in Henry County
- Mystery of what caused South Florida condo collapse deepens
- Covington Police traffic plan designed to manage fireworks crowds
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Conyers to issue $7.25 million in TAD bonds for Salem Gate project
- GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Walton County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.