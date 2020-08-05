Patricia Lynn Gattis Lynn McLendon

Statham, GA Patricia "Lynn" Gattis McLendon, 67, of Statham, GA, formally of Conyers, GA, passed away on the morning of Monday, August 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 1, 1953 in Atlanta, GA to Thomas Edward Gattis Sr. and the late Helen Park Gattis. Lynn was raised in Conyers, GA and graduated from Rockdale County High School in 1971. She received her Bachelor of Science in Speech Language Pathology from the University of Georgia in 1975 and her Masters of Education in Speech Language Pathology from the University of Georgia in 1979. A retired speech language pathologist, after 33 years in the Newton and Gwinnett County schools, Lynn loved working with children and enriched the lives of the many students she worked with. She loved her family more than words can express. She also loved traveling, gardening and her Georgia Bulldogs. She had the most beautiful smile and caring eyes you will ever see and a huge heart. She was the best mother, wife, and friend that anyone could ask for. She always had a way to make you laugh even in the roughest of times and always managed to light up any room she was in. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Derrill McLendon, her daughters, Lindsey McLendon and Anna McLendon, her father, Thomas Edward Gattis Sr., her sister, Pamela Evans, her brother, Thomas Edward Gattis Jr. (Harriet), and her three nephews, Dale Sigman, Brian Gattis, and Clayton Gattis. She is predeceased by her mother, Helen Park Gattis, grandparents, Bernice T. and Ella Mae Gattis and John H. and Emma Lou Park, Jr. There will be a private graveside service at Green Meadows Memorial Gardens with a celebration of life to be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to CurePSP at either: 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at
