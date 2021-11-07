Conyers, GA Patricia Doherty McNeely, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Timothy E. McNeely, in 2014.
Pat was born and raised in Latrobe, PA. She opted to combine education with life experiences by attending colleges in 3 states followed by graduate studies in 3 others. Landing in Atlanta in the early 70's, she continued her pursuit of varied interests in her career choices. Social work was followed by social research which led to management consulting for 2 international firms. Deciding her in-town neighborhood was lacking a seafood establishment, she opened Atlanta's first mobile restaurant. 'Fish Bites' proved to be the ultimate settling experience for her by introducing her to a body of lifelong friends and her future husband.
She and Tim moved out to 'The Farm', their beloved country home where they enjoyed 28 years of raising rescue animals, repurposing everything acquired through Tim's deconstruction business and living a rather magical existence with their Farm Family.
Pat is survived by her brothers, Joseph Doherty (Gretchen) of Chicago, IL, Jack Doherty of Conyers, GA, and Timothy Doherty (Mercy) of Stuart, FL; brothers-in-law, Michael McNeely of Americus, GA, Daniel McNeely of Roswell, GA, Patrick McNeely (Lucy) of Alpharetta, GA; 10 nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind 4 fainting goats, numerous chickens and guinea hens, 2 cats and KoKo and Grace, her devoted dog companions.
An informal celebration service will be held at The Farm at a later, safer date.
In lieu of flowers, please bestow an act of kindness on an animal or person in need.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
