Covington, GA Patricia Wilkerson, of Covington, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 77. Mrs. Wilkerson was a member of Stewart Community Church. She enjoyed crocheting and working on word find books. Mrs. Wilkerson loved watching westerns. She also had a big heart for animals. Mrs. Wilkerson was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Wilkerson, Sr.; parents, John David and Effie Lucille Potts; and brothers, Raymond Potts, David Potts.
She is survived by her sons, Carl Wayne Potts, Joe Travis Wilkerson, Jr.; 6 grandchildren; sister, Jane Coley; brothers, James Joseph Dooley, Grady Eugene Potts; niece, Dixie Jackson; 2 great-nieces; and 1 great-nephew.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Wilkerson was held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Jason Johnson officiating.
