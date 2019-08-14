Buckhead, GA
Mrs. Patsy Smith Glasgow
Patsy Smith Glasgow, 64, of Buckhead, GA passed away on August 6, 2019. Patsy was born on July 15, 1955 to the late Robert Anglin and the late Ollie Mae Durden Anglin. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Jim Glasgow.
Mrs. Glasgow is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Lisa Smith of Savannah, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Danny Hill of Commerce, Ga.
A visitation was held on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a memorial service following at 5:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. Rev. Danny Hill officiated the memorial service.
