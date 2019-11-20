Conyers, GA
Patsy Mahs
Mrs. Patsy Rucker Mahs, 81, passed away on November 18, 2019. Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 AM in the Lake Oconee Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Mahs was a native of Bowman, GA and has lived at Lake Sinclair since 1998. She was the daughter of the late James Herman Rucker and the late Rebecca Flemming Rucker and was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Mahs, Jr. and sons, Richard Mahs and Robbie Marion Mahs.
Mrs. Mahs is survived by her daughter, Laura (Mike) Clackler of Conyers; Grandchildren, Marie (Joseph) Siple of Woodland, WA, Michael Mahs of Eatonton, Matthew (Lisa) Mahs of Cold Water, MS, Amanda (Allen) Weinberger of New Orleans and Christopher (Kelly) Lamon of Fayetteville; 4 Great Grandchildren, Daylin, Baydon, Lily, and Lucas; brothers, James (Jane) Rucker, Jr. of Monroe, sisters, Betty Kapla of Ft. Myers, FL, and Debbie (Tom) Metlock of Apple Valley; and sister in law, Miriam (Keith) Ray of Bishop.
