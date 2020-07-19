Pattie N. Borders of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 81. Mrs. Borders was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, in Covington, where she sang in the choir and previously a member at Decatur Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Decatur High School and the University of North Georgia. In her spare time, she loved playing the piano, working crossword puzzles and enjoyed listening to classical music. Mrs. Borders was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucille Newton. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Homer P. Borders; daughters and sons-in-law, Luci and Steve Leach, Cindy and Jason Waasdorp; grandchildren, Parker and Leslie Leach, Andrew Leach, Anna Leach, Lucas Waasdorp, Leo Waasdorp. A Graveside Service for Mrs. Borders will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 10:00 A.M., at New Covington Cemetery, Davis Street, in Covington, with Pastor Neely Lane officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Covington, 1169 Clark Street SW, Covington, GA 30014.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Draw and Upload your Favorite Troll by July 20th for a chance to win a Troll World Tour Prize Pack. You can also mail your Troll drawing to: TROLLSROCKDALE C/O GDP P.O. Box 603, Lawrenceville GA 30046. Contest Rules: Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. • Void where prohibited and rest…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale County High community mourning death of head football coach Jamie Baldwin
- Beloved Rockdale County head coach Jamie Baldwin's sudden death sends shockwaves through community
- Newton Commissioners vote to remove Confederate monument from Historic Covington Square
- Injunction issued to stop removal of Confederate monument on Covington Square
- Rockdale Public Schools to be virtual-only for fall semester
- Arrest made in murder of Conyers woman
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Two plaintiffs seek to stop removal of Confederate statue from Covington Square
- Rockdale County Board of Commissioners seeking increase in tax millage rate
- Three reservoir properties repurchased from Newton County by previous owners
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.