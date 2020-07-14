Oxford Pattie Borders Pattie N. Borders of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 81. Mrs. Borders was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, in Covington, where she sang in the choir and previously a member at Decatur Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Decatur High School and the University of North Georgia. In her spare time, she loved playing the piano, working crossword puzzles and enjoyed listening to classical music. Mrs. Borders was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucille Newton.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Homer P. Borders; daughters and sons-in-law, Luci and Steve Leach, Cindy and Jason Waasdorp; grandchildren, Parker and Leslie Leach, Andrew Leach, Anna Leach, Lucas Waasdorp, Leo Waasdorp.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Borders will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 10:00 A.M., at New Covington Cemetery, Davis Street, in Covington, with Pastor Neely Lane officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Covington, 1169 Clark Street SW, Covington, GA 30014. , GA
