Covington, GA
Paul Douglas "Doug" Elrod
Paul Douglas Elrod, 82 of Covington, passed away at Piedmont Newton on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Doug was born in Marietta, GA to the late Henry and Lorena Elrod. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Jack, Ray, Larry, Little Larry Jr., and his sister Mary Elrod. Doug was a loving, husband, father, granddaddy, son, brother, and an inspiring friend to all he met. He was a man with great faith, and loved the Lord with all his heart. Doug was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Conyers. He retired from Cleveland Electric, and was member of the Local Union 613 for more than 44 years. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Doug took in many men and trained them for the Golden Glove Boxing Association with the DeKalb County JC's. He enjoyed most sports, but especially baseball and softball, and was an avid fan of his grandchildren's sports activities. Doug loved his family and they loved him. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wynette Parks Elrod; children, Deanna (Wesley) Petree, Shelby (Keybo) Goforth, Jason (Michelle) Elrod; 8 grandchildren, Doug (Laura), Sam (Brittney), Adam (Chasity), Gayla (Jessica), Tiffany (Nichole), Paul, Callie, Cohen, and 20 great grands ; brother Wayman Elrod; sisters, Debbie (George) Watts, Sue (Jerry) Gibson; and many extended family members, Tim, John, Omar, Abe, and Booda. Services were held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services located at 11405 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA with Rev. Paul Richard Wimpey and Rev. Scott Parks officiating. The family received friends from 12:00-2:00 pm prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
