Conyers, GA Mr. Paul Leslie Wine, age 75, of Christiansburg, VA left this world on January 23rd, 2022 to join our Lord and savior. Paul was surrounded by family before passing peacefully in the night. Born in Columbus, OH on December 12th, 1946 to John and Golda Wine, Paul grew up alongside his sister, Patricia O'Leary, and graduated from South High School in 1964. Paul worked for The Kroger Company as he attended college; during his time with Kroger, Paul won multiple first-prize awards including the 1967 and 1968 American Dairy Association National Contests with prizes including a Ford Falcon and a Evinrude Playmate boat. Paul continued his education at The Ohio State University and received a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from Franklin University in 1973. After college, Paul went to work for the Internal Revenue Service, became a CPA, and then retired from the IRS in 2003. As a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Paul was most recently a member, trustee, and leader at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Conyers, GA. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Ann Wine of Christiansburg, VA; Sister: Patricia O'Leary of Morrison, CO; Daughter: Lisa Marie Eason of Bowling Green, KY; Son: John Robert Wine of Winchester, TN; Son: Darren Anthony Musgrove of Plainfield, IN; Son: Mathew Warzecha of Atlanta, GA; Daughter: Nikki Moore of Lawrenceville, GA; Nephew: Shawn O'Leary of Suwanee, GA; and Niece: Erin Woodruff of Morrison, CO. Paul was particularly proud of his nine grandchildren: Cole Eason, John Wesley Wine, Alexa Moore, Jackson Wine, Lana Moore, Ayden Musgrove, Jace Wine, Peyton Warzecha, and Jonah Wine. Paul was predeceased by his father, John Wesley Wine, and Mother, Golda Mae Wine. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel, with Rev. Mike Derflinger officiating. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, Christiansburg, VA 540-382-2612
