Conyers, GA Pauline Ray, age 95 of Conyers, died Friday, June 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Ray; parents, Estelle and Lloyd Holder; sisters and brothers, Wyolene, Burma, Dillard, Doyle, Eva Mae, and Ella Mae. She is survived by daughter, Frances Donald; son, Ted Ray; grandchildren, Ponda Beck, Penny and Matt Parham, Peggy and David Bishop, Krystle and Ray Donald, P.J. Donald; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Jace, Raylee, Jessica, David, Jr., Brandon, Brittany, Tanner; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ray enjoyed doing word search puzzles. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Phillip Bone officiating; interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

