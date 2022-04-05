Statham, GA Peggy H. Giles, age 91 of Statham, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Harold Owen Giles Jr.; father, Paul Wright Howard Sr.; mother, Birdie Howard; and brother, Paul Wright Howard Jr. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Howard and Angela Giles, David and Selena Giles; grandchildren, Chris, Kevin, Patricia, Austin, Cody; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lithonia and a part of the Women's Group of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula. Peggy loved to shop. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Jim Martin officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
