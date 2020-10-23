Conyers, GA Mrs. Pernople Joyce 'Penny' Brewer Grant, age 83 of Conyers, died Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mahlon Cortez Grant; daughter, Andrea Steele; parents, Ralph and Naomi Brewer. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Jimmy Davies, Tawana Maughon, Todd Steele; grandchildren, Grant and Amy Maughon, Mahlon B. and Sara Taylor, Amber and Nathan Millard, Christopher Davies, Elizabeth Davies, Abigail and Zach Cain, Adeline Steele; great-grandchildren, Ty West, Talan West, Channing Millard, Mason Maughon, McClain Maughon, Joshua Davies, Wyatt Taylor, Dalton Taylor; brother, Jerry Brewer; several nephews; and several cousins. Mrs. Grant worked at her family's business, Family Foods. She was a member of Rockdale Baptist Church and Eastern Star in Conyers. She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers but loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gary Thompson officiating; the family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

