Conyers, GA Mrs. Pernople Joyce 'Penny' Brewer Grant, age 83 of Conyers, died Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mahlon Cortez Grant; daughter, Andrea Steele; parents, Ralph and Naomi Brewer. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Jimmy Davies, Tawana Maughon, Todd Steele; grandchildren, Grant and Amy Maughon, Mahlon B. and Sara Taylor, Amber and Nathan Millard, Christopher Davies, Elizabeth Davies, Abigail and Zach Cain, Adeline Steele; great-grandchildren, Ty West, Talan West, Channing Millard, Mason Maughon, McClain Maughon, Joshua Davies, Wyatt Taylor, Dalton Taylor; brother, Jerry Brewer; several nephews; and several cousins. Mrs. Grant worked at her family's business, Family Foods. She was a member of Rockdale Baptist Church and Eastern Star in Conyers. She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers but loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gary Thompson officiating; the family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
Oct 29
Visitation
Thursday, October 29, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 29
Service
Thursday, October 29, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Green Meadow Memorial Gardens
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
677 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
