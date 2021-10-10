Mr. Stuart Edmondson, 56 of Eatonton, passed away October 8, 2021. Stuart was born March 25, 1965 to John and Brenda Edmondson in Shrewsbury, England. When he was 11 he moved to South Africa where he went to school in Port Elizabeth and then graduated from Rhodes University, Grahamstown , South Africa. His work in computer science brought him to Atlanta, GA. Once here he met Carol Caldwell, who he later married. They were happily married for 30 years. Stuart embraced Carol's family as his own and America became his home. They lived in Alpharetta before moving to Lake Oconee several years ago. Stuart was the Chief Technology Officer at Kelly Registration Systems for 28 years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and spending time with family. He loved his little companions, Sadie and Ginger.
He was so proud of his nephews and enjoyed visiting Jamie and Rowan in Canada until they started beating him at golf.
Stuart was kind hearted, loving, and enthusiastic with never a mean word to say. He was always looking out for everyone else and you could always depend on his help.
Stuart Edmondson is survived by his wife, Carol; his mother, Brenda Edmondson and his sister, Vicki Edmondson. He also leaves sisters-in-law Kathi Segrest (Phil), Twana Caldwell, and nephews Jamie Trow, Rowan Trow and Austin Caldwell.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of A.E. Carter Funeral Home on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 AM.
