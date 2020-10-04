Mansfield, GA Pheleta Merck Hambrick, age 89 of Mansfield, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Orin Merck; parents, Montie and Mary Lee Edmonson; husband, J. Arthur Hambrick; sons, J. Arthur Hambrick, Jr. 'Jimmy', Mark Hambrick. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robyne and Warren George; grandchildren, Amanda George, Jeffrey George, Matthew Hambrick, Zachery Hambrick, Nicholas Hambrick. Pheleta was a 2nd grade ParaPro at Pine Street Elementary school for 20 years before she retired. She was an active member of Monticello Baptist Church, and an active member of First Baptist Church of Conyers for over 40 years before moving to Mansfield. Pheleta enjoyed traveling, working with children and sewing. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Howard Greer and Pastor David Artessa officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to, Monticello Baptist Church Building Fund, 334 West Greene St., Monticello, Ga 31064. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
