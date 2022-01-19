Mansfield, GA Phillip Mark Weilbaker, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He was 63 years of age. Phillip was born in Macon, GA to the late Phillip and Gayle (Cobb) Weilbaker. He enjoyed hunting, riding 4 wheelers, fishing, camping, going to the mountains and woodworking. Phillip was a member of Highview Baptist Church in Stockbridge. He was a very hard working man who loved his family and was a devoted husband of 42 years, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Weilbaker. His survivors include his loving wife Felecia Weilbaker of Mansfield, GA; son and daughter-in-law Dalyn and Mikayla Weilbaker of Bethlehem; grandsons, Bryson Weilbaker and Brayden Weilbaker; sisters and their spouses, Cindy and Gerald English of Covington, Susan and Tim Johnston of Mansfield, April Weilbaker of Mansfield; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Valerie and Ronald Jenkins of McDonough, Kathy and Ed Goodwin of Jasper; brothers-in-law and their spouses, Ricky Herrington of Covington, Phillip and Lynn Herrington of Covington, Tony Herrington of Covington; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends from 12pm until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Services will be live streamed through the link below
