Phyllis went to be with Jesus on June 9, 2020 following an extended recovery from previous surgeries. She was born on June 28, 1940 in Knoxville, TN to Ira Allen and Mabel Vandergriff. She had an older brother, Buford, a younger brother, David, (perished at birth) and 2 younger sisters, Barbara and Alise. In 1946 her family moved to Columbia TN. where she professed her faith in Jesus Christ at age of 11 and was baptized at First Baptist Church. In 1952 her family moved to Atlanta, GA. Phyllis graduated from Southwest High School in 1958 and attended Georgia State University. She was united in holy matrimony to Millard L. Darden on June 28, 1964. They had 3 sons David, Richard and Michael. The family lived in Smyrna and Marietta, GA before moving to Vestavia Hills, AL and Franklin, TN, and returning to GA, settling in Conyers; and most recently Phyllis resided in McDonough. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard, after 33 1/2 years of marriage (Dec. 20, 1997); her father, Ira Allen [Vandy] Vandergriff (Feb. 24, 2001); her mother, Mabel Vandergriff (May 17, 2017); her brother David Leigh Vandergriff (June 13, 1944); and her sister Mary Alise Vandergriff (Apr. 14, 2015). Phyllis' beautiful life will forever be remembered and cherished in the lives of her children: David (Laura) Darden of Grayson, GA; Richard (Laura) Darden of Coral Springs, FL and Michael (Alicia) Darden of McDonough, GA; 9 grandchildren: Kelsea, Grant, Kourtney, Lyndsey, Megan, AJ, Briana, Olivia, and Kenna; 4 great-grandchildren: Ryleigh, Derek, Lilly, and McKenzie. Her brother, Buford (Martha) Vandergriff of Covington, GA; sister, Barbara Vandergriff, Vestavia, AL; brother-in-law Robert (Mary Etta) Darden, Valrico, FL; and many cousins, nieces and nephews whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rockdale Baptist Church where Phyllis worshiped and fellowshipped for the last 20 years. The address is 1295 Smyrna Road, SW, Conyers, GA 30094, Memorial Celebration 2:00pm Friday, June 12, 2020.
