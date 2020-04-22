Pierce Andrews
Conyers





Mr. Pierce N.
Andrews
Pierce N. Andrews, age 80 of Conyers, GA died peacefully at his home, April 17, 2020. He was born in Sandersville, GA and lived most of his life in Rockdale County. He was a retired engineer from the State of Georgia DOT, Asphalt and Design division. He also worked for Pittman Construction Co. He attended Rockdale Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Loyalty Sunday School class. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felson and Mary Andrews, also from Deepstep, GA. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Snider Andrews; a daughter, Allison Andrews, Conyers, GA; two sisters, Phyllis Carpenter and Uldena (Al) Denton, a brother Al (Kyla) Andrews of Deepstep, GA. Graveside service to be held 2:00 pm Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Millen Cemetery, Millen, GA.Arrangements by Crowe-Fields Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Pierce Andrews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.