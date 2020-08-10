Polly Crowe Sellers

Conyers, GA Polly Jean Crowe Sellers, age 87 of Conyers, Ga., died Monday, August 10, 2020. Polly worked at Ram Leather Care for many years. She was a big fan of UGA football and Braves baseball. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Edna Crowe, of Winder, Ga.; husband, Joseph Radford Sellers, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Sellers Daniel (Roger), Debbie Sellers Slaton; son, Joey Sellers (Jane); grandchildren, Kimberly Miller Madsen (Dave), Kenny Slaton, Kristopher Slaton, Kevin Slaton, J.R. Sellers (Rebecca), Ross Sellers; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Alex and Adalyn. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Reverend Jeff Clegg officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so, may make a donation to a charity of their choosing in Mrs. Polly Sellers, name. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
