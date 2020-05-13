Presley McKee
Conyers, GA

Presley Joe McKee
Presley Joe McKee born October 26, 1935 passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at age 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wm. Boyce and Hazel McKee. He was a wonderful husband and father, and is survived by his wife Gloria McKee and children, Brad and Cyndi McKee, Alan and Terry McKee, Vicki Hicks, Susie and Art Harris, Darrell Gillespie. Presley was a faithful member of Conyers Presbyterian Church. A member of Masonic Lodge 443 and a Master Mason for over 50 years serving as a Past Master, Worthy Patron, and Chaplin. He was employed by Grady Hospital for 27 years. His interests included reading, studying the word of God, time with his family and woodworking, Presley was a light in our lives, we all loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed. Arrangements handled by Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
