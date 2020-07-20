Covington Quinton Pressley Boyd Quinton Pressley Boyd, 80, of Covington, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Porterdale, GA to the late Charles Pressley Boyd and Effie Ann Stroud Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Spencer Stroud Boyd. Quinton was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His hobbies included traveling, farming and sports. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Newton County High School. From there Quinton attended Davidson College in North Carolina where he earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mathematics. He attended Purdue University in Indiana earning a Master's Degree in Engineering. Quinton also attended Florida Institute of Technology, earning a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He proudly served his country and retired after 21 years of service from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. While in the service, his career highlights included Assistant Professor of Mathematics at West Point Military Academy for 4 years; he served 3 hardship tours in Viet Nam, Thailand and Korea; his medals included two Meritorious Service Medals, a total of four Army Commendation Medals the fourth received was issued for Coordinating the Army's Ballistic Missile Defense activities with the Air Force and other government agencies on the West Coast at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Quinton worked at Kentron in Hunstville, AL where he coordinated Strategic Missile Testing. His second retirement came after 29 years of service to Oglethorpe Power as a Planning Engineer. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years Herta "Mona" Boyd; children, Charles "Tom" Boyd (Nora Perry), William Pressley Boyd (Kammy), Patricia "Dori" Blake (Anthony); grandchildren, Tara (Will) Colvin, Brandon McCaslin, Alex Boyd, Nikki Blake; great-grandchildren, Harley and Tyler Colvin; sister-in-law, Linda Boyd; nieces and nephews, Lisa Boyd Hobbs (Ward), Dr. Jennifer Boyd Morgan (Richard) and Harrison. Memorial Services for Quinton will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Brian McCollough officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1pm - 2pm. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. (www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate) Friends may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA (770) 786-7111 , GA

