Quinton Pressley Boyd, 80, of Covington, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Porterdale, GA to the late Charles Pressley Boyd and Effie Ann Stroud Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Spencer Stroud Boyd. Quinton was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His hobbies included traveling, farming and sports. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Newton County High School. From there Quinton attended Davidson College in North Carolina where he earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mathematics. He attended Purdue University in Indiana earning a Master's Degree in Engineering. Quinton also attended Florida Institute of Technology, earning a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He proudly served his country and retired after 21 years of service from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. While in the service, his career highlights included Assistant Professor of Mathematics at West Point Military Academy for 4 years; he served 3 hardship tours in Viet Nam, Thailand and Korea; his medals included two Meritorious Service Medals, a total of four Army Commendation Medals the fourth received was issued for Coordinating the Army's Ballistic Missile Defense activities with the Air Force and other government agencies on the West Coast at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Quinton worked at Kentron in Hunstville, AL where he coordinated Strategic Missile Testing. His second retirement came after 29 years of service to Oglethorpe Power as a Planning Engineer. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years Herta "Mona" Boyd; children, Charles "Tom" Boyd (Nora Perry), William Pressley Boyd (Kammy), Patricia "Dori" Blake (Anthony); grandchildren, Tara (Will) Colvin, Brandon McCaslin, Alex Boyd, Nikki Blake; great-grandchildren, Harley and Tyler Colvin; sister-in-law, Linda Boyd; nieces and nephews, Lisa Boyd Hobbs (Ward), Dr. Jennifer Boyd Morgan (Richard) and Harrison. Memorial Services for Quinton will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Brian McCollough officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1pm - 2pm. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. (www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate) Friends may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA (770) 786-7111
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
LongtimeRez said:"Restoration" of the Coke and furniture murals was a huge mistake. They've lost the historic quality which made them interesting. I don't know…
Latest News
- One of the original 'Rosie the Riveters' is now making masks to help defeat coronavirus
- NSA leaker Reality Winner among 500 women with coronavirus at Texas federal prison
- At least 14 injured in Chicago funeral home shooting
- Two couples include a rare comet in their proposals for a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic engagement
- Atlanta Braves sign right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale Public Schools to be virtual-only for fall semester
- Injunction issued to stop removal of Confederate monument on Covington Square
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- HEALTH: Deep South doctor disagrees with statin recommendation
- Man shot during argument at Magnolia Heights apartments
- Two plaintiffs seek to stop removal of Confederate statue from Covington Square
- Vibrant Communities Grant produces colorful mural in Olde Town Conyers
- Rockdale County Board of Commissioners seeking increase in tax millage rate
- Driver charged with assault on police officer after allegedly hitting him twice with vehicle
- Rockdale County Public Schools halts fall athletic training while discussing plans
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.