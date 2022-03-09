Conyers, GA Long-time resident, Mr. Ralph Douglas Bullington, Sr., 88, passed away on Sunday February 27, 2022. He was born October 19, 1933, and was married in 1951 to Joy Ann (Cheek) Bullington for 47 years. He and his wife moved from Smyrna, GA to Conyers, GA in 1963, building 2 homes where they resided until she passed away. Both Ralph and Joy reared 3 children, Ralph Douglas Bullington, Jr., Sheryl Ann (Bullington) Hall, and Ronald Kenneth Bullington. Mr. Bullington was a multi-diverse, highly intelligent, career-oriented man. At a very early age, he rode a bicycle delivering newspapers and after graduation at Thomasville High School, he began his career as a Radioman at age 17. He was later recruited by American Telephone and Telegraph Company in Atlanta at age 18 in 1951. After attending AT&T schools, including Georgia Tech, he later was assigned multiple positions during his tenure. He was highly praised for developing the T1 Signal during the Bay of Pigs in Cuba in 1958, resulting to being promoted to Frame Supervisor. Later, her served as an Engineering Associate working on ESS systems in Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico, and was also an Auditor, and District Manager. He retired in 1987 after 36 years of service and retired again with another 18 years of service after being contracted by AT&T. After retiring from AT&T the second time, he became interested in traveling the world. Other than traveling, his hobbies included investing, gardening, deer hunting, and was also an avid sports fan. Mr. Bullington loved golfing, where he later became a member of Imperial Golf Club, in Naples, FL for the last 20 years, where he enjoyed his winters when not in Conyers. As a traditionalist, Ralph Bullington devoted his life as a father and husband to his loving family, always ensuring their needs were met by lending a patient ear to problems in times of crisis and imparted both wit and wisdom in defining, teachable moments. Most importantly, he loved Jesus Christ and served Him in many ways over the years. He was a member and a Deacon at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Smyrna, GA, a member of First United Baptist Church in Conyers, GA, and Greeter at Haven Fellowship Church, both of Conyers, GA. Mr. Ralph Bullington's memorial service will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022, officiated by Pastor Ernie Forrester of Haven Fellowship Church, 2240 Smyrna Rd., Conyers, GA, 30094, at 3:00pm, followed by interment graveside services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens, 677 Legion Rd., NE, Conyers, GA, 30012. The family will receive visitation from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Scot Ward Funeral Home, 699 American Legion Rd, Conyers, GA, 30012. Letters of condolences or flowers may be sent to Scot Ward Funeral Home, or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the general fund at Haven Fellowship Church. Mr. Ralph Bullington, Sr. is survived by his 3 children, Ralph Douglas Bullington, Jr., daughter Sheryl (Bullington) Hall, Ronald Kenneth Bullington (wife Erica), all of Covington, GA, brothers David Erie Bullington, Jr. (wife Elizabeth) of Albany, Georgia, Larry Norman Bullington (wife Evelyn) from London, Ontario, and sister Mae Gaston Bullington of Social Circle, GA. Mr. Bullington had 8 grandchildren: Ryan Hennings of Covington, GA (wife Jackie), Kevin Hennings of Kennesaw, GA, Jason Bigham (wife Callie) of Social Circle, GA, Samantha Bullington of SC, Savannah (Bullington) Lewis (husband Justin), Katie and Trey Bullington of Covington, GA, and Lilyana Bullington of Conyers, GA; 6 great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Amelia Hennings of Covington, GA, Jackson, Grady, and Landon Bigham of Social Circle, GA, Bentley Peppers of Seneca, SC; plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Clara Mae (Gardner) Bullington and David Erie Bullington, Sr., and brothers Robert Zollie Bullington, Sr., and Aubrey Lavon Bullington.
