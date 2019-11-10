Conyers, GA
Ralph Ford
Mr. Ralph Dalton Ford, age 89 of Conyers, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Allie Ford; son, Randy Ford; daughters, Deborah Gulbranson and Connie Ford. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ford; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky Ford, Janice and Don Richardson, Jill McCart, Joy and Ritchie Dickey; sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Susan Baird, Keith and Lisa Baird; 20 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and beloved dog, Shelby. Mr. Ford served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and received a Bronze Star. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Stockbridge and retired from General Motors after 31 years of service. He was very active and enjoyed trick water skiing, playing war games on his computer, and working with his hands. At age 80, he rode his bike 50 miles on the Silver Comet Trail. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Phillip Kouns officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those desiring may make a donation to the charity of their choice. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
