Ralph Fressola, Jr.

Ralph Paul Fressola, Jr. age 77, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home. He was born in North Adams Massachusetts September 23, 1942. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, the love of his life and his parents Ralph and Irene Fressola, Sr. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws Wendy and Danny Vogt, Julie and Clint Akins, his grandchildren Jessica and Jonah Vogt and Cason Akins, his sister Sharon Nichols (Harold), and 10 nieces and nephews. Ralph graduated from Williamstown High School in 1960. He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1968 as an intercept operator. His most vivid memories were of his station in Crete and boxing across Europe. He received his degree from the University of Tennessee in 1969. He retired from the Coca-Cola Company in 1998. During his life he enjoyed running, hiking, traveling, a love of dogs, and eating a good meal. He had a generous heart and helped many. Family and friends will celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request a memorial donation to be made to the American Cancer Society. Our daddy can now rest in peace with Margaret, the love of his life.
