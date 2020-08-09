Conyers, GA Ralph Kenneth Lee, Sr. of Conyers, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 76.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen Lee; children and their spouses, Gina and Tim Bice, Ralph Lee, Jr., Brian and Sarah Jane Lee, grandchildren, Jeanne Casebolt, Justin Bice, Jason Bice, Micah Lee, Gwyneth Lee, Leighton Lee, step-children and their spouses, Frank and Tanya Beedle, Kelly and Brian Wilder; step-grandchildren, Blake Beedle, Drew Beedle, Ellie Beedle, Hunter Wilder, and Collin Wilder.

His family and friends are forever grateful for his wonderful sense of humor, his unconditional love, and the time that we had with him.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Lee, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.