Conyers, GA Ralph Kenneth Lee, Sr. of Conyers, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 76.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen Lee; children and their spouses, Gina and Tim Bice, Ralph Lee, Jr., Brian and Sarah Jane Lee, grandchildren, Jeanne Casebolt, Justin Bice, Jason Bice, Micah Lee, Gwyneth Lee, Leighton Lee, step-children and their spouses, Frank and Tanya Beedle, Kelly and Brian Wilder; step-grandchildren, Blake Beedle, Drew Beedle, Ellie Beedle, Hunter Wilder, and Collin Wilder.
His family and friends are forever grateful for his wonderful sense of humor, his unconditional love, and the time that we had with him.
