Randa Kenslea

Mrs Randa Louise Kenslea (Vaughn)
On July 22, 2019, a beautiful new flower was added to the Lord's garden, Randa Louise Vaughn Kenslea. She and her twin sister, Carol Vaughn Sullivan, was born October 14, 1943 in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone, Panama to their late parents, Frank W Vaughn and Hilda Lord while he was stationed there for the Navy. A brother, Dwight A (Phyllis) Klenke came along 10 years later.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Timothy Kenslea. Her children include Daniel (Jola), Steven (Robyn Bryant), and Jennifer (Mike Mason) Davis and Timothy (Stacey) Kenslea. Ten grandchildren include James, Taylor, Apryl, Amber, Andrew, Brooke, Brantley, DJ, Sarah and Kayleigh. There are also two great granddaughters, Jaylynn and Destiny. Extended nephews and great nephews and great nieces round out Randa's large family that she shared her unconditional love with. Many friends, coworkers and acquaintances also were the recipients of her full acceptance and wonderful personality. Her smile would light up any room anywhere.
Randa will be greatly missed by all whom had contact with her. Even when an aneurysm sidelined her for nearly a year between 2008 and 2009, she never let things get her down and her unfailing sense of humor and always ready smile made people feel loved and accepted.
She volunteered at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital with the Ladies Auxiliary from 2014 up until just before her hospitalization for back surgery. In addition to her volunteering, she loved to visit garage/rummage sales and thrift shops and search for treasures. She was a wonderfully creative crafter who loved to share her treasures with family and friends. When she actually had any spare time, she enjoyed a mystery book or two.
Randa was the foundation of the family; the very definition of a matriarch. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved and treated everyone with respect and acceptance. She had an unquenchable thirst for life with a beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor.
Randa and her husband Tim were longtime members of St Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers, Ga. Located at 2621 Highway 20 SE, Conyers, Ga 30013. A funeral service mass will be held at St Pius X in Conyers on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11 AM, with a reception following at noon. Anyone who wishes to remember the best of Randa is welcome to join us.
A special thank you to Bridgeway Hospice for her final care and professionalism with her and the family who surrounded her during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kidney Foundation, or any COPD charity.Arrangements by Phoenix Funeral Services Inc.
