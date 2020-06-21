Rayma Carolyn Hensley, age 88 of Conyers, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Albert Hensley, Jr. and parents, Remer and Mary Tyson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Roy Wilcox, Wanda and James Wiseman, Debra and Chris McAdams, all of Conyers; grandchildren, Jeremy (Cailey) Wilcox, Matthew Wilcox, Erin (Alex) Hansen, Thomas (Kathleen) Wiseman, Rebecca (Graham) Denio , Christopher (Kristen) McAdams, Kelsey McAdams; great-grandchildren, Harper Hansen, Lucas Hansen, Brooklyn Wilcox, Graham Denio, Jr., Jeremiah Denio, Piper Robinson; brother and sister-in-law, Remer (Ginny) Tyson; sister and brother-in-law, Kay (Ray) Hart; several nieces and nephews. Rayma spent her life focusing on her Lord Jesus and His many blessings in her life. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend. She had a heart for people and developed many relationships through her hospitality and prayers. The quotes she lived by have been 'I am never alone'; 'God is with me'; 'I am blessed'; and 'Don't quit!' She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Mrs. Hensley was a member of Zion Baptist Church. She was a teacher with Rockdale County Public Schools. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Solomon and Rev. Frank Daws officiating; interment will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta. Mrs. Hensley will lie in state from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 7037 Highway 212 N, Covington, GA 30016. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
