Raymond Luke

Raymond Garrett Luke, Jr., of Conyers, passed away on Sat, May. 16, 2020. He was born in Tifton, GA to Raymond Garrett Luke Sr. and Willie Videria Luke, May 1, 1949. He grew up in Ormond Beach, FL, graduated from Mainland High School, then USF. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing golf and poker, riding his Harley, visiting Starbucks, singing karaoke, and above all he loved spending time with his family. He had a way of making everyone feel wanted, loved, and special! He is survived by his wife, Jill Luke; children, Allison and Ryan Yeomans, Katie and Chris Kitchen, Garrett and Abbey Luke; and his loving grandchildren.Arrangements by Southern Cremations and Funerals



