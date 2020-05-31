Raymond Luke
Covington, GA
Raymond G. Luke
Raymond Garrett Luke, Jr., of Conyers, passed away on Sat, May. 16, 2020. He was born in Tifton, GA to Raymond Garrett Luke Sr. and Willie Videria Luke, May 1, 1949. He grew up in Ormond Beach, FL, graduated from Mainland High School, then USF. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing golf and poker, riding his Harley, visiting Starbucks, singing karaoke, and above all he loved spending time with his family. He had a way of making everyone feel wanted, loved, and special! He is survived by his wife, Jill Luke; children, Allison and Ryan Yeomans, Katie and Chris Kitchen, Garrett and Abbey Luke; and his loving grandchildren.Arrangements by Southern Cremations and Funerals
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Luke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.