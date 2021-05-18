Covington, GA Raymond Robinson Jr., of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the age of 60. Jr. was a true patriot, serving in the Army National Guard in the First Battalion 121st infantry. While in the Army, he was a Heavy Anti-Armor Weapons Crewman, and fighting vehicle infantry man. Jr. was a devout Christian and member of Madison Pentecostal Church. He was a big movie buff; he loved watching movies and westerns. Jr. was a ball of sunshine. His laughter was infectious to all. His kindness and compassion was a strong foundation for the man we all loved. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Robinson; and brother, Wayne Robinson.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Karen Pickens Robinson; his daughters, Tonya Nave (Joseph), Tiffany Campbell, Kayla Hughes; his stepdaughter, Amanda May (Scotty); his stepsons, Jason Van-Meter (Shannon), Jerry Van-Meter (Tabitha); 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his father, Raymond Lee Robinson Sr.; his sister, Penny Cheek (Doug); and his brother, Dale Robinson (Sallie).
A Funeral Service for Mr. Robinson will be held Sunday, May 23, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
