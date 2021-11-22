Conyers, GA Captain Raymond Stephen Girardin, USMC, RET of Conyers, GA, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. He was 70 years of age. Captain Girardin proudly and selflessly served his country in the U.S. Marines and retired with over 20 years of service. Immediately after retirement he worked as an instructor with the ROTC program at Heritage High School for 15 years and again served the community with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Dept. for 4 years. Ray enjoyed working with his hands as demonstrated by the abundance of construction and auto projects that passed through his shop. His love for mechanics translated easily to his passion for the open road and the many miles spent on his Harley Davidson and traveling with Sheila in the RV to vacation destinations. In the evenings he found entertainment in reading war history and watching Atlanta Braves baseball.
Born in the Bronx, NY on April 27th 1951. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Xavier and Frances Lillian (Drach) Girardin; 7 brothers and 2 sisters. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, Sheila Girardin of Conyers; children, Erin and Greg Witkowski of Cleveland, GA, Matt Girardin of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Aubry and Gavin Witkowsi, Autumn Girardin; step-children, Stoney Meredith of Powder Springs, GA, Dusty Meredith of Dallas, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Girardin of Oak Ridge, NJ, Roger and Angie Girardin of Closter, NJ; sisters and brothers-in-law, Georgette and Dale Kinney of MA, Charlotte and Joe Salamone of Harrington Park, NJ, Marion and Bobby Carmichael of Suffolk, VA, Frances Martine of Milford, PA; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Captain Girardin will be dearly missed by his family, friends and students. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Clegg officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, November 26, 2021 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Interment will take place at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. The services will be livestreamed through the link below
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.